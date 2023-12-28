Apple iPhone 15 Gets Price Cut; Now Available At THIS Much Price On Amazon

New Delhi: If you've been eyeing the latest iPhone 15 but hesitating due to the hefty price tag of Rs 79,900, Amazon has a treat for you. The e-commerce giant is currently slashing the price of the iPhone 15 128GB variant to Rs 74,900, a significant Rs 5,000 discount from the original cost.

Unlike previous deals tied to specific card offers, this discount requires no special actions or gimmicks. The 128GB iPhone 15 model is now available at the reduced price of Rs 74,900, making it an enticing deal for those without access to particular credit cards. (Also Read: Ratan Tata's 86th Birthday: Check Out 5 Interesting Facts About Industrialist)

To snag this deal, simply order the iPhone 15 at its current price, enjoying the Rs 5,000 discount. If you happen to possess an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card, you can sweeten the deal further with an additional cashback of Rs 3,745. This brings the net effective price down to a pocket-friendly Rs 71,155, offering a substantial overall discount of Rs 8,745. (Also Read: How Much Monthly Interest Will You Earn For Rs 1 Lakh FD Across Different Tenors? Check Calculator)

Comparatively, in the same price range, the iPhone 14 Plus is an alternative, priced between Rs 65,000 to 70,000 online. However, for Rs 71,155, the iPhone 15 boasts enhanced features, including the Dynamic Island, an upgraded chipset, a new 48-megapixel primary camera, and more.

Apple has also upped its game by introducing a premium matte finish for the iPhone 15, reminiscent of the Pro iPhones. This aesthetic enhancement, coupled with the more rounded corners, positions the iPhone 15 as a well-rounded option in its price bracket.

Additionally, Amazon highlights the opportunity to combine this offer with other deals such as Amazon NoCost EMI offers. Furthermore, if you switch to Airtel Postpaid within 30 days of device activation, you can avail an extra Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay cashback, adding another layer of savings to this attractive deal.