Apple iPhone SE 3 tipped to be cheaper than iPhone 12? Here's what you need to know

New Delhi: The price of Apple's next 'cheap' iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3 has been leaked ahead of its planned March 8 launch. The new iPhone SE 3 is expected to start at $300, according to a digital journal Investor article citing analyst John Donovan (roughly Rs 22,500). That is substantially less expensive than the iPhone 12's base model, which costs Rs $500 (about Rs 37,500) in the US. If the rumour is true, we anticipate that the $300 price tag will not apply to the Indian market, where iPhone(s) are more expensive due to high taxes and the company's overall pricing selections.

According to the report, which cites another analyst, Daniel Ives, Apple will remain with the $399 beginning price "but wouldn't rule out a lower pricing." It also emphasizes iPhone SE 3 characteristics such as Apple's own A15 Bionic chipset and 5G, which have been mentioned in previous leaks. Apple's iPhone SE range was last revised in 2020, with the iPhone SE 2020 or iPhone SE 2. The smartphone is currently available for Rs 39,900 for the base 64GB variant and Rs 44,900 for the 128GB model. Several e-retailers are providing price reductions.

The iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2020 may continue to have a 4.7-inch notch-free screen. It could also imply that the phone will keep the hole-punch cutout, but with smaller bezels. It is also said to be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which is also used in the iPhone 13 series. The packaging, like that of contemporary iPhone models, maybe miss the USB charging brick.

On March 8, Apple is also predicted to release the iPad Air 2021 and the Apple MacBook (possibly powered by M2). The iPad Air is believed to have a new design, although the specifics are unknown. The new Apple MacBook laptop may also feature a notch display, as seen on Apple MacBook Pro(s) powered by M1 Pro/M1 Max chipsets late last year.

