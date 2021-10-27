हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
iPhone SE 3

Apple launching iPhone SE Plus 5G instead of iPhone SE 3 next year: Check out expected features

The fresh reports are based on Display analyst Ross Young's latest Twitter update, wherein he is speaking about the iPhone SE Plus, and not the much talked about iPhone SE 3. 

Apple launching iPhone SE Plus 5G instead of iPhone SE 3 next year: Check out expected features

New Delhi: Contrary to previous reports that Apple is planning to launch a new iPhone SE 3 next year, new reports are suggesting that the Cupertino-based tech giant is instead tipped to be launching the iPhone SE Plus.

The fresh reports are based on Display analyst Ross Young's latest Twitter update, wherein he is speaking about the iPhone SE Plus, and not the much talked about iPhone SE 3. Infact, Young added that the iPhone SE3 launch has been further delayed to 2024. (MacBook Pro, next-gen AirPods, HomePod mini --Here's all about Apple's latest offerings)

He tweeted:

Several tech sites have found newer conotation to the iPhone SE Plus, stating that the upcoming launch from Apple might not necessary mean a bigger screen for its "Plus" variant but could refer to 5G connectivity instead. (Also read: iOS 15.1 brings SharePlay, more iPhone 13 Pro camera options)

Previously, Apple was tipped to launch iPhone SE 3 in Q1 2022, though the new reports suggest that the launch has been further pushed. The upcoming iPhone was reported to feature a 4.7-inch LCD with bottom and top bezels, Touch-ID sensor/home button in the same aluminum body.
 

