San Francisco: Tech giant Apple is releasing iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 and the big new feature is SharePlay's return and more iPhone 13 Pro camera options.

SharePlay is a feature that was originally supposed to ship in iOS 15; it lets people call friends or family and watch movies, TV, or listen to music together, reports The Verge.

SharePlay syncs content so everyone can watch it at the same time.

iOS 15.1 also includes some improvements to the camera options for iPhone 13 Pro models.

A new Auto Macro toggle for the aCEiPhone 13 ProaCE is available, allowing users to switch off the automatic macro mode if they find it annoying.

ProRes video capture is also available in iOS 15.1, so users can capture even better quality video on an iPhone 13 Pro at 30fps/1080p on 128GB models or 4K on 256GB models and above.

Apple is also enabling iOS 15.1 users to add their Covid vaccine card to the Wallet app, similar to how Google's Android version of this feature works.

For HomePod users, iOS 15.1 adds Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio support to the HomePod and the HomePod Mini.