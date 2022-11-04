Apple offering Rs 6000 discount on iPhone 14; Check details here

If you are planning to buy an Apple iPhone 14, then this could be your chance to get it at a discount of Rs 6000 along with an exchange credit of up to Rs 58730 as offered by the smartphone manufacturer. Apple is offering a discount of 5 per cent or Rs 6000 when a person buys the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus from its website. While iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 79,999 on Apple's website, iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs 89,999.

If you opt for exchanging your smartphone, Apple is offering you a credit of Rs 2200 to Rs 58730 depending on the smartphone model.

"Get 5% instant Cashback up to Rs 6000 with qualifying HDFC Bank credit cards on orders over Rs 41,900. And for iPhone purchases, get up to Rs 58730 in instant credit when you exchange your eligible smartphone," reads the offer page on Apple's website.

The smartphones are available in 128GB, 256 GB and 512GB variants and in all five colours - Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Product Red. Apple also mentioned on its page that every iPhone 14 (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat COVID-19.

The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.7” or 6.1” Super Retina XDR display and an advanced dual-camera system with a main camera of 12MP. The cameras sport Ultra Wide, Photonic Engine for better clarity. The battery gives a back up of up to 26 hours of video playback, claimed the company. The smartphone runs on an A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU.