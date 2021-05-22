Apple officially announces to make iPad 2 obsolete: Here's what it means

Tech giant Apple has finally made the iPad 2 obsolete by listing it to vintage and obsolete devices. The second-generation tablet was launched back in March 2011.

Both the Wi-Fi-only variant and the WiFi+3G variant are obsolete now. As per the report by MacRumours, Apple had already added the iPad 2 to the list back in 2019, which basically marked the device obsolete in all countries except the US and Turkey.

According to Apple, the criteria for making a device obsolete is that it must have been discontinued for at least 7 years. After this development, iPad 2 users will not be able to get hardware service from the company or its authorised service providers. However, they can get it repaired through third-party services.

Besides this model, Apple has declared several other models obsolete which include the original iPad, iPad 3G, third-generation iPad (WiFi and WiFi + Cellular variants), iPad (WiFi + 3G) and iPad (WiFi + 4G) among others.

Live TV

#mute