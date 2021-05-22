हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple iPad 2

Apple officially announces to make iPad 2 obsolete: Here's what it means

According to Apple, the criteria for making a device obsolete is that it must have been discontinued for at least 7 years. After this development, iPad 2 users will not be able to get hardware service from the company or its authorised service providers. However, they can get it repaired through third-party services.

Apple officially announces to make iPad 2 obsolete: Here&#039;s what it means

Tech giant Apple has finally made the iPad 2 obsolete by listing it to vintage and obsolete devices. The second-generation tablet was launched back in March 2011.

Both the Wi-Fi-only variant and the WiFi+3G variant are obsolete now. As per the report by MacRumours, Apple had already added the iPad 2 to the list back in 2019, which basically marked the device obsolete in all countries except the US and Turkey. 

Besides this model, Apple has declared several other models obsolete which include the original iPad, iPad 3G, third-generation iPad (WiFi and WiFi + Cellular variants), iPad (WiFi + 3G) and iPad (WiFi + 4G) among others.

