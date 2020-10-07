Good news for iPhone lovers! Apple to launch iPhone 12 series on this date

New Delhi: Apple is all set to launch the highly-anticipated iPhone 12 series during a digital event on October 13.

The Cupertino-headquartered company has sent a virtual invite ‘Hi Speed' on Tuesday. Apple said that the next big event is on October 13 that starts at 10 a.m. PDT (10.30 p.m. India time).

As per reports in the media the iPhone 12 could go on sale on October 23 in select markets.

Apple is expected to release four models of the iPhone 12 -- the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Recently, it was revealed that the upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between $699 to $749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around $799-849. The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be priced between $1,100 to $1,200.

The iPhone 12 Pro may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as seen on iPad Pro. All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, according to foreign analysts.

The entry-level iPhone 12 may come with 64GB storage in a total of six colours including black, white, blue, red, yellow as well as coral.

The Tech giant last month unveiled iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 and a cheaper Watch SE.

With IANS Inputs