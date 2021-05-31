हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India to launch in India soon; check the features and details on size of game

Notably, the pre-registration for the game has started on May 18, 2021. Also, gamers are now curious to know about the basic requirements needed to run the game and to answer that, the Google Play Store description for Battlegrounds Mobile India recommends the device requirements state, "BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.”

Battlegrounds Mobile India to launch in India soon; check the features and details on size of game

After PUBG Mobile was banned, there was a void among gaming enthusiasts. But now with the news of Battlegrounds Mobile India’s entry scheduled for the Indian market, that gap is definitely going to get filled. Many reports suggest that the features of the game are quite similar to the banned PUBG Mobile.

It is speculated that Battlegrounds Mobile India game’s APK file size is said to be similar to that of PUBG Mobile’s.

As per a report by Sportskeeda, Ocean Sharma, aka Gamingpro Ocean, the famous PUBG Mobile caster has revealed the size of the game. In the video titled, “BGMI- WHAT’S NEXT??? (competitive, road map, much more),” Ocean said, "BGMI’s size may vary from 660 MB to 750 MB. After that, with the download of the resource packs, it would further increase." He further said that the first-time download of the file can range from 660 and 750 MB.

Notably, the pre-registration for the game has started on May 18, 2021. Also, gamers are now curious to know about the basic requirements needed to run the game and to answer that, the Google Play Store description for Battlegrounds Mobile India recommends the device requirements state, "BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.”

Reportedly, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be equipped with interesting specifications like exclusive in-game events like outfits and features. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Battlegrounds Mobile IndiaPUBG MobileBattlegrounds Mobile India game sizeBattlegrounds Mobile India features
Next
Story

Google, Facebook start updating website, comply with new Indian IT rules

Must Watch

PT24M13S

Unlock Report: What is open in the country and what is closed?