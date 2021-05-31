Battlegrounds Mobile India to launch in India soon; check the features and details on size of game

After PUBG Mobile was banned, there was a void among gaming enthusiasts. But now with the news of Battlegrounds Mobile India’s entry scheduled for the Indian market, that gap is definitely going to get filled. Many reports suggest that the features of the game are quite similar to the banned PUBG Mobile.

It is speculated that Battlegrounds Mobile India game’s APK file size is said to be similar to that of PUBG Mobile’s.

As per a report by Sportskeeda, Ocean Sharma, aka Gamingpro Ocean, the famous PUBG Mobile caster has revealed the size of the game. In the video titled, “BGMI- WHAT’S NEXT??? (competitive, road map, much more),” Ocean said, "BGMI’s size may vary from 660 MB to 750 MB. After that, with the download of the resource packs, it would further increase." He further said that the first-time download of the file can range from 660 and 750 MB.

Notably, the pre-registration for the game has started on May 18, 2021. Also, gamers are now curious to know about the basic requirements needed to run the game and to answer that, the Google Play Store description for Battlegrounds Mobile India recommends the device requirements state, "BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.”

Reportedly, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be equipped with interesting specifications like exclusive in-game events like outfits and features.

