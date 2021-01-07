Big update on PUBG India Relaunch! Read about upcoming teaser, beta APK and more

New Delhi: Millions of PUBG India fans, eagerly waiting for the re-entry of PUBG mobile game in the country might be in for some good treat this month.

As per reports published in InsideSport, PUBG Mobile India is all set to release a new teaser anytime between January 15 and January 19. InsideSport, referring to a Youtube video, said, "The teaser will contain few of the biggest PUBG Content Creators of India."

Well, all we can say is that take all the information with a pinch of salt, since nothing has been officially confirmed so far.

What we know so far on PUBG India re-entry

The company has made two big announcements in December that further aided in building hopes of PUBG India fans higher. Parent company Krafton Inc recently appointed Aneesh Aravind as new country manager for India. With over 15 years of experience in gaming industry, Aneesh Aravind has worked with gaming giants like Tencent and Zynga. As per insidesport, Krafton Inc has got more people on board by inducting four more people to the team. It must be mentioned that these four people were part of Tencent, the company responsible for rights for PUBG Mobile’s Global version. The new members in the team are Akash Jumde (Visual Content Designer), Piyush Agarwal (Finance Manager), Arpita Priyadarshini (Senior Community Manager) and Karan Pathak (Senior Esports Manager). All the newly recruited people for Krafton’s team were previously a part of Tencent, who has the publishing rights for PUBGM’s Global version.

On more about PUBG Mobile India download link

It has been learnt that the Indian version of the game has been customised for Indian gamers but if you click on the PUBG Mobile India download links, they will take you to the Korean version.

PUBG Banned in India since September 2020

PUBG is still awaiting the approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MeitY). It has been recently learnt that the MEITY said that the Central government has not granted permission to relaunch PUBG Mobile in India. Earlier, Insidesport had reported that PUBG Corporation executives are chasing the MeitY officials for more than a month for a meeting but they are yet to get an appointment from the government side. The delay in getting permission means that PUBG Mobile India will not be released in the Indian market in the near future.

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile lite are banned in India since September 2020.