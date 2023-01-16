New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has taken a dig in his own style by sharing the screenshot of a Twitter user asking ChatGPT to write a paragraph on his leave of absence tomorrow in Shashi Tharoor's style. Congress MP called it hilarious and said he couldn’t see himself writing anything so jejune (Naïve). Shashi Tharoor shared the post of Twitter user Nishant Vijayan in which he asked viral AI bot ChatGPT to write a a paragraph in the style of Shashi Tharoor explaining his leave of absence tomorrow at work due to not feeling the vibes.

Hilarious. But I really can’t see myself writing anything so jejune! https://t.co/C7jFjX0tSo — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 16, 2023

The ChatGPT answered the user’s query: “As I sit here, staring at the clock ticking away in an obdurate manner, I am filled with a sense of trepediation. The vibes, dear colleagues, are not quite right today. The air is thick with an intangible malaise, a feeling of disquiet that permeates my very bein. I fear that if I were to step into the office tomorrow, I would be like a fish out of water, floundering in a sea of ennui. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I must inform you all that I shall be taking a leave of absence tomorrow. I implore you to understand my predicament, for the vibes are a fickle mistress and one never knows when they may take a turn for the worse. Farewall, my friends, and do take care.”

As Shashi Tharoor replied the user with his own style by using unique and not popular words, netizens start reacting on the word ‘Jejune’ and making memes on that.

Me and my bois after reading the word “so jejune!” from this tweet pic.twitter.com/t0KgYm2293 — SMJ (@iSandesh_mj) January 16, 2023

One user posted a meme of ‘Hey Google’ and said he and his bois (Friends) after reading the word ‘so Jejune’ from this tweet.

Another Twitter user posted the screen of the search ‘Jejune’ on Google and wrote that it was for people like her. Jejeune means naïve, simplistic, and superficial.

A Twitter user replied on Tharoor’s post and said she thought that following you was the best way to learn advanced English.

A Twitter user said that a new word was added to the vocab successfully.

A new word is added to the vocab successfully. — Varun John (@varunjohn1990) January 16, 2023

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an AI chat bot developed by OpenAI that can give answers and suggestions in a dialogue way to users, can take follow up questions and accept its mistakes whenever possible. It’s a viral sensation of 2022 year. Since the inception, it’s been used in various ways by the users around the world from doing homework to writing codes to writing a poetry. Some cases have been reported where the AI bot is being used to write malicious content.