China's Covid curbs affect iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max production as Apple confirms shipment delay

It was bound to happen and the same has now been confirmed by Apple as well. Customers who may have ordered Apple's premium smartphones - iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may have to wait a bit longer for the delivery as the tech giant has confirmed a delay in shipment from China. In a statement, Apple said that Covid restrictions in central China have "temporarily impacted" production at the Foxconn plant.

"COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at a significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritising the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain," said the tech giant.

Apple added that they continue to witness strong demand for Pro iPhone models. "We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products," said Apple.

The company said that they are working closely with their supplier to return to normal production levels while 'ensuring the health and safety of every worker."

It may be recalled that China has implemented stricter curbs in the Zhengzhou district which houses the Foxconn plant. Earlier, reports claimed that workers were seen fleeing the factory to escape the Covid lockdown.

Foxconn is China's biggest private-sector employer. The company employs over a million people across the country in 30 factories and research institutes.

Apple is also working to shift its business out of China to reduce its dependency on China Foxconn and thus it has started assembling iPhone 14 in India as well.