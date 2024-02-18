Clubhouse Introduces New Feature Transforming Texts Into Custom Voice Messages; Check Details

New Delhi: During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Clubhouse emerged as a popular social audio platform, providing users with a unique space for virtual interaction. Now, in a bid to further enhance its user experience, Clubhouse has unveiled a new feature called 'custom voice.'

This innovative feature allows users to send text messages to their friends, who will hear the words as if they were spoken aloud. Initially rolling out in the US, this announcement marks a significant expansion of Clubhouse's capabilities, aiming to solidify its position as a leading platform for audio-based social networking. (Also Read: WhatsApp Is Testing New UI For Its Status Bar And Channel Ownership Transfer Feature)

Clubhouse stated that only the user has access to their custom voice, and their friends can easily determine if it's the actual user speaking or a similar alternative. “Your custom voice makes talking and typing or reading and listening all feel seamless so you never lose that feeling of being in a live conversation,” it added. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Gets Rs 38,962 Price Cut: Check Bank And Exchange Offers)

To begin, simply record a brief segment of your speech, and with the help of AI technology your personalized voice will be generated and ready for use. Last September, Clubhouse rebranded itself as an audio messaging application.

The company reinvented itself “to be more like a messaging app” with new voice-only group chats called “Chats”.

“We’re evolving Clubhouse to be more like a messaging app with a big new update today, available now on iOS and Android. It’s designed to be more social than other messaging apps, and a bit more Clubhouse-y,” Clubhouse had said in a blog post. (With IANS Inputs)