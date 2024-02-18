Apple iPhone 15 Pro Gets Rs 38,962 Price Cut: Check Bank And Exchange Offers

New Delhi: The iPhone 15 Pro (White Titanium, 128GB) is now on sale at Flipkart for a much lower price than usual. This is great news for anyone wanting to get their hands on one of Apple's top-of-the-line smartphones without breaking the bank. The iPhone 15 Pro, which came out in 2023, is now available at a discounted price on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Original Price

The original price of the smartphone is Rs 1,34,900.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Current Price

The current price is Rs 95,938, which is Rs 38,962 less than the original price.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Bank Offers

If you have a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, you can get a 5 percent cashback. HDFC Bank Credit Card holders can enjoy a discount of Rs 3,000 on EMI transactions.

Even on non-EMI transactions, HDFC Bank Credit Card users can get Rs 3,000 off.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Special Price

Additionally, there's a special price offer where you can get an extra discount of Rs 6910. This discount is already included in the displayed price, so you'll pay less when you checkout.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Exchange Value

As you know, the exchange value is totally dependent on the condition and the model of the smartphone. In this case, one can get a maximum exchange value of up to Rs 61,500.