Dear User Your HDFC Account...: Woman Loses Rs 1 Lakh in a Bank Fraud- Read Details Here

New Delhi: A woman who lives in DLF Phase-5 is said to have been defrauded of one lakh rupees in another instance of cybercrime. Madhvi Dutta, the victim, reportedly received a message on her phone on January 21 that read: "Hello User Clicking on this link and entering your PAN card number from a mobile number would cause your HDFC Account to be cancelled immediately."

In her police complaint Dutta claimed that after clicking the link, she was directed to a website that required her to enter information. An OTP was then sent to her mobile phone. "My account was immediately debited by 1 lakh once I submitted the OTP. I tried multiple times to connect to the cyber helpline 1930 but eventually switched to the cyber portal and filed the complaint "According to Gupta's online complaint. (Also Read: LIC Policy: Invest Rs 1300 Per Month, Get Rs 27.60 Lakh, Here's How)

Following her complaint, an FIR was filed at the Cyber Crime, East Police Station on Friday against unidentified fraudsters under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC. The investigating officer, ASI Manoj Kumar, stated that "an FIR has been filed and an investigation is ongoing." (Also Read: Best Girl Child Investment Plans 2023: THESE are 5 Schemes to Consider in India)

This is just one of countless instances where an innocent citizen has been taken advantage of online. When clicking on any link you receive over SMS, email, or even WhatsApp, it is always important to proceed with caution. These links might just be a ruse to trick you and steal your money.