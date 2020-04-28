DJI Mavic Air 2 with higher picture, video capacity launched

DJI Mavic Air 2 launched with higher picture, video capacity launched

New Delhi: DJI Technology has lauched the Mavic Air 2 that promises higher camera and video capacity. The Mavic Air 2 has been priced at $799 (Approximately Rs 61,000).

At 570 grams, the compact drone weighs a tad higher than the previous models, but the company believes, given its higher functionality in terms of camera, videos and flight, users will not mind the heavier weight.

The drone (Folded) comes at 180 mm in Length, 9 mm in Width and 84 mm in Height. while the Unfolded diameters are 183×253×77 mm (Length×Width×Height)

Diagonal Distance.

The drone also comes with better flight time as compared to its predecessors. It promises Max Flight Time (without wind) of 34 minutes and Max Hover Time (without wind)

33 minutes. It has Max Flight Distance of 18.5 km.

In terms of camera and video quality too, the Mavic Air 2 promises higher functionality. It has Max Photo Resolution of 48 MP 8000×6000 pixel. The drone boasts of Smart Photo features like Scene Recognition, HyperLight, and HDR. In terms of video quality, the Mavic Air 2 can shoot 4K Ultra HD videos at upto 60 fps.

It comes with OcuSync 2.0 Remote Controller Transmission System. The drone houses a 3500 mAh battery.