Elon Musk Changes Twitter Domain URL From Twitter.com To X.com

New Delhi: The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter has officially changed its website URL from Twitter.com to X.com. This change comes almost a year after tech billionaire Elon Musk rebranded the platform back in July 2023. The team behind X has been working on this URL transition for nearly a year.

The company announced the change in a note posted on its website "We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same. For more details, see our Privacy Policy: https://x.com/en/privacy,"

Earlier, Elon Musk replaced the company's iconic blue bird logo known as Larry Bird with a fan-made design featuring a stylized version of the letter X.

Elon Musk stated in a post on X "All core systems are now on X.com"

All core systems are now on https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy pic.twitter.com/cwWu3h2vzr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2024

Musk's rocket company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp is widely recognized as SpaceX. Back in 1999, he started a venture called X.com which initially focused on online financial services. However, later evolved into the platform we now know as PayPal.