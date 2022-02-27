Elon Musk-owned Starlink offers internet services in Ukraine, Twitterati is all praises for billionaire

New Delhi: Elon Musk-owned satellite internet service provider Starlink is now working in Ukraine, as the country faces Russian attempts aiming to lock internet services in the country.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route,” Elon Musk responded to a tweet by Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, in which he had urged the billionaire to help the country with Starlink’s internet services.

“@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand,” Fedorov had said in an emotional request.

Soon after Musk’s announcement, many on social media are all praises for the world’s richest man, who has come in support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. Many thanked him for offering the services at such a crucial time when the war is being fought on the ground and in digital war rooms.

A Twitter user said, “Bro is Tony Stark,” who is the Iron Man and a billionaire industrialist, also the founding member of Marvel’s Avengers.

“Thx. Great use of your wealth and influence. All freedom-loving people need to take a stand against tyranny,” another Twitter user said.

“Thank you! That’s the speed we need from world leaders and governments,” another Twitter user said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is creating an IT army to fight against Russia’s digital intrusions. The nation has called its hacker underground to help protect the country’s critical infrastructure and conduct cyber spying missions against Russian troops, Reuters reported last week. Also Read: JP Nadda's Twitter account hacked, tweets asking for crypto donations for Ukraine, Russia posted

"We are creating an IT army," Fedorov had said in a Tweet that was linked to a channel on the Telegram. "There will be tasks for everyone. We continue to fight on the cyber front. The first task is on the channel for cyber specialists." Also Read: Wordle answer for today, February 27: Check puzzle 253 hints, solution

