EU Opens Formal Probe Into TikTok Over Child Protection and Online Content

New Delhi: The European Union (EU) has initiated a formal inquiry into TikTok, a short video platform owned by a Chinese company, to determine potential violations of online content regulations, particularly concerning the protection of children.

This investigation falls under the Digital Services Act (DSA), a recent legislation aimed at regulating digital content. Notably, a short video platform TikTok has over 142 million monthly users across the EU, up from 125 million last year. Enacted on February 17, the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) mandates strict actions for large online platforms and search engines to combat illegal online content and safeguard public security.

Key Concerns and Parameters

The European Commission has specified that the investigation will focus on issues such as the "rabbit hole" effect, addictive design, screen time limitations, age verification, and default privacy settings associated with TikTok.

Today we open an investigation into #TikTok over suspected breach of transparency & obligations to protect minors:



Addictive design & screen time limits



_ Rabbit hole effect



_ Age verification



_ Default privacy settings



— Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) February 19, 2024