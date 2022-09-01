New Delhi: Microsoft launched the windows 11 on September 5 last year. It’s almost one year now since Microsoft has been fixing the bugs of the new windows. Windows 11 has done some upgradation from its predecessor Windows 10 to improve the user experience and provide more rich and productive functionality.

However, no software is perfect. Windows 11 still has some bugs that keep irritating users again and again. 'Search widget Ghost box issue' is one of them, which makes the screen block out from other applications.

What is 'Search widget Ghost box' issue?

This is reported as a common problem by windows 11 users. Whenever a users searches something with the search option at the bottom in the taskbar, and if it fails, it stucks on the screen. This is called ‘Ghost Box’ which makes everything behind inaccessible.

Here are steps to resolve the problem temporaily:-

Step 1 – Shut down any File Explorer windows that are open

Step 2 - Press Control+Shift+Escape key combination to open task manager

Step 3 - On the taskbar tab, scroll down the list of running processes until you find the Windows Explorer process

Step 4 – Choose the Windows Explorer process and push restart button at the bottom-right corner of the Task Manager window.

Step 5 – That’s it, the Ghost box will be gone.

How to fix “Ghost Box” issue on Windows 11 permanently

Step 1 - Choose the taskbar and select Taskbar settings

Step 2 – OFF the search toggle option

Step 3 – It will permanently disappear search widget from the windows 11 taskbar