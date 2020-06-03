हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Facebook

Facebook, Instagram users can now add music to posts from Saregama

People will also be able to add songs to their Facebook Profile.

Facebook, Instagram users can now add music to posts from Saregama

New Delhi: Saregama on Wednesday announced a global deal with the social networking giant where Facebook and Instagram users can add music to their posts and stories from Indias oldest music label.

The partnership will allow users to choose from a rich catalogue of over 100,000 songs across several different genres including film songs, devotional music, ghazals and indipop in more than 25 languages.

People will also be able to add songs to their Facebook Profile.

"We are pleased with this partnership as now millions of Facebook users will be able to add music from our vast catalogue to stories and videos they create and share," said Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India.

Starting from today, people will be able to use music from legends likes Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, R.D Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Geeta Dutt and Laxmikant Pyarelal, making their experience on the platform more vibrant, personal and engaging.

"We are proud to partner with Saregama that will allow people on our platforms, globally, to use their favourite retro Indian music to further enrich their content on our platforms," said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.

Earlier this month, Swedish music streaming company Spotify and Saregama announced a licensing partnership for the Indian market.

Spotify users in India can now listen to more of their favourite artists.

Tags:
FacebookInstagramSaregama
Next
Story

HP Inc to launch affordable 'Always Connected' PCs in India this month
  • 2,07,615Confirmed
  • 5,815Deaths

Full coverage

  • 63,95,328Confirmed
  • 3,80,580Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M36S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day