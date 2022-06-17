WhatsApp scam: This free beer message on Father’s Day 2022 could dupe you

New Delhi: WhatsApp is the most widely used messaging app, and it receives frequent security and feature updates to keep its users safe. WhatsApp scams are on the rise in today's world, despite all of the security measures and upgrades. By sending customised text messages and links, cybercriminals hunt for opportunities to steal your information.

As Father's Day approaches on June 19, Sunday, WhatsApp users are being duped into disclosing personal information and credit card details. Scammers are always on the lookout for specific dates or events that they might use to deceive individuals and steal their personal information. This time, scammers are taking advantage of contests to obtain personal information. The con artists are sending out letters promising free beer if they win the 'Heineken Beer Father's Day Contest 2022.' Read More: Elon Musk hints layoffs at Twitter in future

Giving away free gifts or products is a typical method of attracting and retaining people's attention. Scammers have been sending out mails promising 5,000 Heineken coolers to the winner of a Father's Day tournament. Read More: After Singapore, India’s UPI, Rupay cards to be accepted in France: All you need to know

People are duped into clicking on the contest link, which leads to a phishing site. Not only that, but the scammers also encourage users to transmit the link to 20 more contacts, allowing them to collect information from as many people as possible.

Heineken has publicly said on their Twitter account that they are not hosting a contest and that people should be aware of this message since it is a scam. People should be aware of their surroundings and avoid clicking on any strange links.