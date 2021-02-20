Flipkart Cooling Day's Sale: Check out the most attractive deals on ACs, refrigerators and more

Ecommerce platform Flipkart is back again with Cooling Day’s Sale which offers huge discounts on coolers, refrigerators, air conditioners, fans and more.Starting on February 20, Flipkart is offering instant discounts for Kotak Mahindra Bank account holders. The sale ends on February 24.

For a Kotak Mahindra cardholder, there is an instant discount of 10 percent on using credit and debit cards and EMI transactions as well. Buyers can also save a minimum of Rs 10,000 in the Flipkart Cooling days sale.

Here are the most attractive deals on ACs, refrigerators, and more

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC is available for Rs 33,999. It has a five-star rating which can help people save energy of up to 25% percent.

Carrier 1.2 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC with PM 2.5 Filter is available for Rs 32,999. It also has a five-star rating which can help people save energy of up to 25% percent.

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Dual Inverter AC is available for Rs 38,999. It comes with a warranty of 10 Years on Compressor with free gas recharge*, 5 Years on PCB.

Samsung 198 L Direct Cool Single Door 5 Star is available for Rs 17,690.

Samsung 192 L Direct Cool Single Door 2 Star is available for Rs 11, 790. It comes with a linear compressor and a direct cool feature.

Whirlpool 265 L Frost Free Double Door 3 Star is available for 24,990. The refrigerator is available in four different colors.