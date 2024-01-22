Flipkart Customers Order iPhone 15, Asus Laptop; Get Defective And Discarded Product Instead

New Delhi: During the Republic Day sale, a Flipkart customer alleged that, despite utilizing his early access advantage, he received a defective iPhone 15 with a fake battery instead of a genuine product. Ajay Rajawat, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, who shared the unboxing video on X, claimed that the online platform has been refusing to replace the defective iPhone 15.

Ajay Rajawat wrote on 'X' (formerly Twitter), along with the order ID, stating, "I ordered an iPhone 15 from Flipkart on January 13, and I received it on January 15. However, Flipkart has committed fraud; they delivered a defective iPhone 15, and the box packaging was also fake. Now they are not replacing it."

After this issue, the e-commerce giant Flipkart replied to his post on X and issued an apology. The company mentioned, "My deepest apologies for your experience with the order. You can count on us to resolve your concern. Please share your order ID with us through a private chat for the privacy of your Flipkart account. Please do not respond to fake social media handles impersonating our brand to safeguard your interactions." (Also Read: OnePlus 12 Series Price In India, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Official Launch on January 23)

Following the defective iPhone 15 incident during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, another incident came to the fore where a customer received an ‘old discarded’ laptop from the company.

On X, Souro Mukherjee wrote, “I ordered a brand new Asus Laptop from Flipkart in this Republic Day sale, and I received some old discarded laptop. Never trust products ordered from online platforms." However, Flipkart has addressed the issue and sought details from the customer to fix it.