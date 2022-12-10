Free Amazon Prime: Now THESE 3 Airtel plans offer OTT Subscription; Check price, data packs and other key details

New Delhi: Airtel has changed a plan. The popular telecom company has removed the free subscription of OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from one prepaid plan. The company used to offer free subscription to Amazon Prime with all its 4 prepaid recharge plans. Now only 3 plans of the company are left with which Prime Video subscription is available. Airtel has removed this benefit from its annual Rs 2,999 plan. Let's know in detail The company's Rs 2,999 prepaid plan till now offered 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling and 100 free SMS per day. Not only this, Wynk Music, Amazon Prime Mobile Edition for 30 days and free Hello Tunes were provided in the plan.

ALSO READ | Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G launched in India; Check price, RAM, camera, battery, and other key details - In PICS

Now the company has removed the free access to Prime Video from this plan. However, all other benefits still remain the same. This plan comes with a validity of 365 days i.e. a whole year. Now this plan is also listed on the company's official website without prime subscription. Earlier, the company has also removed some recharge plans with Disney + Hotstar subscription.

ALSO READ | From solving homework, getting explainer to writing code; Here are six AMAZING thing you can do with ChatGPT - In PICS

Now free access to Amazon Prime is available with only three prepaid plans of Airtel. This includes plans of Rs 3359, Rs 999 and Rs 699. Let us tell you that the plan of Rs 3359 also comes with a validity of one year. In this, along with Prime, Disney + Hotstar's free subscription is available for one year. Along with this, unlimited calling, 2.5GB daily data and 100 free SMS are also given everyday.

With this decision of the company, Airtel users will now have fewer plans with Prime subscription benefits. Users can select any of the remaining three plans as per their convenience.