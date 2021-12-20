Garena Free Fire redeem codes December 20: Here’s how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire is a popular game among gamers because of its aggressive action. To encourage additional players, the game issues daily codes that can be redeemed for free gifts. Free Fire also hosts events to provide people the chance to participate in games and win prizes. Free Fire announced on Sunday that it is offering a 50% discount on a variety of backpack skins in order to keep the trend alive. The deal is only good until today, December 20. "Going into war does not need wearing solemn attire all of the time! Choose from a variety of backpack skins to keep the trend going. All backpacks are 50% off on the 19th and 20th of December "Free Fire India tweeted.

Free Fire also told players earlier on Saturday that the latest goodies are available in the new event Fancy Smash. They'll need at least 100 gems to get the Sauce Swagger skin. They will need at least 300 diamonds to obtain the Big Smash emote. The event will run till December 22nd. Redeem codes, on the other hand, allow gamers to have access to exclusive items and can be gained for free.

Aside from redeem codes, Garena Free Fire offers a wide variety of cosmetics like as clothes, skins, and more for gamers to pick from. These additional Free Fire items are also available to Free Fire players, who can get them by completing and winning in-game objectives. Players can also purchase these additional items from the in-game store, but they are expensive and not everyone wants to buy them. Players interested in redeeming codes should go to the official redemption page. Here's how to do it:

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for December 20:

FB4J I8R7 F6T5

FF8Q 2OER IKJM

FLP6 70U9 J8U7

FYHD SNIE 4O59

F67I XZ73 4THJ

FO98 7Y5F DCHJ

FI87 6T5R EDS3

F5TG B9U8 76TR

FBN9 U2BA W567

FOLK JHGX C67U

FPAX CFGT 5780

FTDM NSAQ 2JVK

FP98 DVHL I6TF

FAZA WY7U IKOJ

FGFD ETYU JNB3

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 20: Steps to redeem

Step 1: To obtain the redeem codes, players must first go to the official Garena Free Fire code redemption page, which can be found at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: To continue the redemption procedure, you will need to connect in with your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, HUAWEI, or VK ID. You should keep in mind, however, that your login ID must match your in-game login ID.

Step 3: Copy any of the 12 character long redeem codes from today's code list and paste it into the text box after logging in.

Step 4: This will open a chat box where you may double-check your work. 'OK' should be selected. The process of obtaining a redemption code is now complete.

Step 5: If your redemption bid is unsuccessful for any reason, you will receive an email; otherwise, you must wait at least 24 hours for your rewards to become active on your device.

