Garena Free Fire redeem codes December 21: Here’s how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena's gamers can't seem to keep their cool! The action-adventure battle royale game continues to host a variety of events and contests to keep gamers entertained. Garena said last year that four tournaments would be held in 2021. Now that the year is drawing to a close, Garena has announced its fourth and final event, the 'Free Fire Pro League 2021,' which will be open for registration from today until December 24. Winners receive cash prizes as well as other game bonuses in these events. Garena also offers bonuses, a variety of different products, and thrilling challenges to keep you engaged in the game!

In Garena Free Fire, players can choose from a variety of cosmetics such as outfits, skins, and more. These extra Free Free Fire goodies can also be obtained by completing and winning in-game objectives and tournaments such as the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter. These premium items are also available in Free Fire via in-app purchases through the game's store. Two of the most prevalent ways to get game stuff are through events and Garena Free Fire redeem codes. The latter is more user-friendly and allows for faster rewards and offers. Here's how to utilise today's codes.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 21:

DDFRTY1919POUYT

FFGYBGFDAPQ

FFGTYUO19POKH

BBHUQWPO1919UY

MJTFAER8UOP19

SDAWR88YO19UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81919NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

Additional Garena Free Fire Redeem codes

F87V 6C5D SRFW

FE6G 2F3G 45UT

F57I 7U0O K6PA

F6E4 HR5T NYJN

FDE3 45QH UIO5

F4TF D5S4 A32I

FBNM KSO9 S8I7

F8B7 V6C5 DSWF

FNF7 R56S TR23

FVFG 67R4 YFBR

FE5N RJMT KGIH

FVRB NTYH FGT5

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

To get Garena Free Fire redeem codes, gamers must first check that their in-game activated account is logged in, as guest accounts are not eligible. Then go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en on the official website. You can use Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, HUAWEI ID, or VK to log in.

Then, from the list of today's redeem codes, copy the 12-character long code and paste it in the required box, then press 'Continue.' Tap 'OK' for confirmation, and your procedure is now complete! You must wait at least 24 hours for the reward to be processed using the redeem codes.

The Garena Free Fire is ever-expanding! With its upcoming Battle in Style global event, Garena will launch its first substantial brand campaign since the introduction of Fire Free four years ago. With a range of in-game modes and fashion accessories, Free Fire aims to be more than just a game, allowing players to express themselves and tackle in-game combat creatively.

