Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for today, February 3: Here’s how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire has grown in popularity in India in recent years, particularly following the blanket ban on PUBG Mobile. The Google Play Store and Apple App Store both provide free downloads of the Free Fire mobile game.

Every day, the game's developer, Garena, publishes some Free Fire redeem codes to keep the game interesting. Diamonds, royale certificates, and other goodies can be obtained using these redemption codes.

Instead of purchasing rewards from the store, players can use these codes to unlock them. All that is required is to copy and paste the code onto the redemption page before claiming it. The rewards will appear in your account in approximately 24 hours.

Today’s Free Fire redeem codes Feb 3

UBJH GNT6 M7KU

N34M RTYO HNI8

X4SW FGRH G76T

Y374 UYH5 GB67

Y7UL O80U 9J8H

7GF6 D5TS REF3

4G56 NYHK GFID

FGHE U76T RFQB

FT6Y GBTG VSRW

NJKI 89UY 7GTV

C3DS EBN4 M56K

6AQ2 WS1X DFRT

8S7W 65RF ERFG

Steps to redeem the codes

It's easy to redeem these codes. To redeem your Free Fire, go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en or simply click here: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Next, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs on the redemption website.

Step 2: In the text box, copy and paste one of the redeem codes from the list above.

Step 3: Select the options to proceed and OK.

Step 4: Players can obtain their goodies from the in-mail section once the Free Fire codes have been successfully redeemed.

Notably, it takes about 24 hours for the incentives to appear in your inbox.

