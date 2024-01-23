Gmail May Introduce 'Draft email with voice’ Feature; Check Details

New Delhi: Gmail might introduce an AI feature called 'Draft email with voice,' revolutionizing how people create emails. This new feature allows users to compose emails solely using their voice.

Google introduced the 'Help me Write' feature at the I/O 2023 event. This feature enables users to generate a full email draft quickly by utilizing text prompts. Google asserts that the feature leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to deliver improved results. (Also Read: Google Layoffs: Employees Plan Protests; CEO Confirms More Job Cuts in 2024)

Google explained in a blog post that with the new feature, you only need to type what you want, click create and a complete draft will show up. The draft is quite close to what you intend to send, but you can make further refinements if necessary. (Also Read: Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ Launching In India On January 29, Top 7 Points To Know)

According to a recent report from TheSpAndroid as mentioned by Android Police users will have the capability to instruct Gmail verbally about the type of email they wish to compose. In response, the Google-owned application will then create a draft email accordingly.

When users begin composing a new email or responding to one a voice typing interface featuring a prominent mic button automatically opens. Tapping the mic initiates voice recording, and users can press 'Create' after finishing speaking. Upon selecting 'Create,' Gmail will commence drafting the email, utilizing artificial intelligence, as per the report.

The report advises that it remains uncertain when the new feature will be incorporated into the official version of Gmail, as the code strings linked to the update were initially detected in October 2023.