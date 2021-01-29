Good news for quiz lovers! Now you can win Rs 15,000 as Amazon Pay Balance

There's good news for quiz lovers as the Daily Quiz Contest of January 29 has gone live on Amazon and there’s a prize for winners involved this time. Amazon app users can participate in the quiz contest and can get an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs 15,000. The timings of the quiz are 8:00 am to 12:00 pm on a daily basis.

The pre-requisites for the participants include that users will have to download the Amazon India app on their smartphones and Android users will be required to download this app from Google Play Store and for iOS users, the app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store.

The Amazon Pay Balance can be further used for paying utility bill payment or any product from the app. Also, users can also use this balance to recharge their mobile and pay electricity bills. Amazon will announce the winner at the end of the month.

Amazon Quiz Answers January 29 –

Q1 – Which cricketer won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade?

A1 – Virat Kohli

Q2 – The first batch of training at which institute was launched in Mumbai in December 2020?

A1 – Indian Institute of Skills

Q3 – Motilal Vora, a veteran Indian politician who recently passed away, served as the Chief Minister of which Indian state?

A3 – Madhya Pradesh

Q4 – What are cats with this distinctive M-shaped marking on their foreheads called?

A4 – Tabby cat

Q5 – To who is this monument dedicated?

A5 – Karl Marx