Google announces new updates for Workspace; Check what changes it brings to you

Moreover, the company said that it will use users' recent Gmail search activity to improve search results when they access the email service via the web. This enhancement to Gmail search will make results more relevant and contextual, said the blog post.

Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 12:45 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • The new update includes resizable pivot tables in Sheets.
  • The update also improved search results in Gmail.
  • In the new update, users can easily share the file with the meeting.

New Delhi: Google has announced new updates for Workspace that include resizable pivot tables in Sheets, improved search results in Gmail, and more. In Sheets, users will be able to resize the pivot table editor side panel. This feature is particularly useful when the names of columns or fields are too long and the user wants to see the entire text, according to the blog post.

Moreover, the company said that it will use users' recent Gmail search activity to improve search results when they access the email service via the web. This enhancement to Gmail search will make results more relevant and contextual, said the blog post.

Earlier this year, the tech giant announced the ability to join or present to a Google Meet call from Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides. In the new update, if users are presenting or joining a meeting from a file, they can easily share that file with meeting attendees through an in-meeting chat. (Also Read: Realme CONFIRMS price, key specs, launch date, and other leaks of Realme 10 series in India; Here's what we know so far)

With this, they will be able to grant access to a document, spreadsheet, or presentation to all or select meeting attendees, allowing everyone in the meeting to collaborate while having a conversation. The updates will be available to all Workspace and G Suite users within the next 15 business days, the blog post added.

