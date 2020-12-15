Google discontinues Home Max smart speaker

New Delhi: As it pushes its next-gen lineup of Nest devices, Google has decided to stop manufacturing the Google Home Max, its smart speaker designed with high-quality sound.

According to media reports, the company will no longer manufacture the device and that it has sold out last few units on the Google Store.

Existing users will still see support for the foreseeable future, and there are no plans to end support for this or the original Google Home, reports Engadget.

"Existing Google Home Max users should not worry as they won't see any change in their service," the company said.

"We will continue to offer software updates and security fixes to Google Home Max devices. We are committed to delivering great sound and whole-home audio features across all of our Assistant-enabled products".

The Home Max was released in 2017 as Google's top-tier speaker for $399, with the massive subwoofers.

The Home Max has a pair of 114mm subwoofers and 18mm tweeters, while a single Nest Audio has a 75mm woofer and a 19mm tweeter.

The Google Home Max is still in stock at select stores, including Verizon and BuyDig in the US.