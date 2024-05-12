New Delhi: On the occasion of Mother’s Day, May 12 Google Doodle beautifully captures the essence of pure bond shared between a mother and her child. The iconic Google search engine logo has been transformed worldwide marking this special occasion observed every year on the second Sunday of May.

Today's Mother's day doodle showcases a heartwarming glimpse into the everyday life of a mother. The doodle depicts a touching scene where a mother is shown cherishing moments with her child which captures the essence of maternal love and care. (Also Read: Get Free Wi-Fi While Travelling In India; Check This Government Scheme, Benefits, Steps To Avail Facility)

Will the Google Doodle be visible in India today?

Mother's Day Google Doodle will not appear for people residing in India, or any other South Asian country. (Also Read: What Is 'iPhone Finger'? Is Your Smartphone Changing Your Body? Here's Everything You Need To Know)

Where is the Mother's Day doodle visible today?

The Mother's Day doodle is currently visible in numerous European countries, including Colombia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, Canada, the United States, Australia, and more.

What's the significance of Mother’s Day?

Mother’s Day is a meaningful occasion that captures the irreplaceable role of mothers and motherhood. It's a time to show love, gratitude, and acknowledgment for the endless care and love mothers give throughout their lives. This day holds significance in honouring and appreciating the sacrifices and constant support of mothers, celebrating the vital role of motherhood, and acknowledging the deep influence mothers have on their children's lives and society overall.

History of Mother’s Day

The origins of Mother's Day can be traced back to ancient Greek and Roman traditions with similar celebrations among Christians in England. However, to understand the significance of Mother's Day today we must look to the early 20th century. During this time, ancient Greeks and Romans held festivals honouring mother goddesses such as Rhea and Cybele usually in spring and emphasised themes of fertility and motherhood.

Christians also embraced the concept of honouring mothers, particularly through 'Mothering Sunday.' During these celebrations, people would return to their ‘mother church’ , often the main cathedral in their area. This tradition went beyond attending church services and involved families gathering for prayers with children offering flowers and gifts to their mothers as a token of appreciation.