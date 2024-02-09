Google Introduces Gemini Advanced AI Subscription In India; Check Out Price, Benefits

New Delhi: Google has introduced the latest breakthrough in artificial intelligence known as the Gemini AI model. After its debut last year this cutting-edge technology is now reaching a larger user base.

With the retirement of the Bard chatbot, Gemini steps in as the new cornerstone of Google's chatbot capabilities. In this article, we'll look into different methods you can use the new Gemini model.

What does Google Gemini do?

Google's AI gemini is a multimodal chatbot interacting with text, images, code, and more. Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, Gemini generates images from text input. It enables tasks like translating languages with cultural nuances or creating musical compositions based on text descriptions. (Also Read: WhatsApp Has Rolled Out New Feature; Now You Can Block Spam From Your Lock Screen)

Access to Gemini is currently limited, but options are emerging:

-Premium Plan: Google offers an "Advanced" version of Gemini with a Google One AI Premium subscription, costing Rs 1,950. (Also Read: Snapchat Down: Company Faces Technical Glitch, Users Report Outage)

-Free Version: Simply visit gemini.google.com and log in with your Google account. The free version has replaced Bard chatbot, and even attempting to access Bard will redirect you to Gemini.

Advantages of the AI Premium Plan

The Google One AI Premium Plan has been priced at Rs 1,950 per month, offering numerous benefits beyond access to Gemini. These include 2TB of cloud storage, access to Google’s AI editing tools, and more. Google plans to integrate Gemini into Gmail, Docs, and other platforms for users of the AI Premium Plan in the near future.