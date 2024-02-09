WhatsApp Has Rolled Out New Feature; Now You Can Block Spam From Your Lock Screen

New Delhi: We're all familiar with the frustration of dealing with annoying spam messages, right? Well, WhatsApp has introduced a handy new feature to help us tackle this issue by blocking unknown senders and spam directly from the lock screen.

With over 2 billion active users on Meta-owned platforms, spam can become overwhelming. This new feature makes it much simpler for us, as it enables us to block unknown senders right from the lock screen or notification bar. The new feature allows us to skip the unnecessary process of opening chats and going through the entire procedure, helping us save time.

WhatsApp’s New Block From Lock Screen

WhatsApp's latest feature now lets users block all spam and unknown messages including unwanted lottery notifications and ads targeting users without consent. This includes messages from strangers or unwanted contacts using new numbers. This feature enables users to conveniently block messages directly from the lock screen or notification bar saving time dealing with unwanted messages.

To utilize the new feature users should adhere to the following steps:

-Ensure that WhatsApp is updated to the most recent version.

-Verify and enable notifications to appear on the lock screen if they're disabled by default.

-When message notifications appear on the lock screen, simply select the "block" option located beside the reply button.

-Users have the option to report the sender of the unwanted message.

The new feature enhances user safety by proactively addressing potential threats and empowering users to take control of their messaging interactions, thereby fostering a more secure and enjoyable user experience on the platform.