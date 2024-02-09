trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2719683
NewsTechnology
SNAPCHAT

Snapchat Down: Company Faces Technical Glitch, Users Report Outage

According to reports from the outage-detecting platform 'Downdetector,' a significant portion of Snapchat's user base, estimated at around 80 percent, encountered problems with the application during the outage.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 02:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Snapchat Down: Company Faces Technical Glitch, Users Report Outage File Photo

New Delhi: Snapchat users experienced a brief outage as they encountered difficulties sending messages and snaps to their friends. The glitch occurred just days after the Groww app faced similar issues. However, the disruption lasted only a few hours, with the app reportedly back in working order by 1:40 pm.

According to reports from the outage-detecting platform 'Downdetector,' a significant portion of Snapchat's user base, estimated at around 80 percent, encountered problems with the application during the outage. (Also Read: From Investment To Income: A Rs 5-7 Lakh Investment In This Business Idea Could Yield Rs 1.5 Lakh Monthly Returns)

Additionally, approximately 15 percent of users faced issues with uploading content, while 4 percent reported problems with accessing the website. (Also Read: 'Return To Office Or...': TCS Issues Final Warning To Employees Doing Work From Home)

In response to the outage, social media users took to various platforms to share their thoughts, memes, and trolls, mocking the platform's technical difficulties.

One user humorously speculated, "Yesterday, Snapchat fired many of their employees. Today, Snapchat is down. The reason behind that could be a fired employee pushed the wrong code into production."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
DNA Video
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?
DNA Video
DNA: Independents will become 'kingmakers' in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
DNA Video
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'
DNA Video
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress