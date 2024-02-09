Snapchat Down: Company Faces Technical Glitch, Users Report Outage

New Delhi: Snapchat users experienced a brief outage as they encountered difficulties sending messages and snaps to their friends. The glitch occurred just days after the Groww app faced similar issues. However, the disruption lasted only a few hours, with the app reportedly back in working order by 1:40 pm.

According to reports from the outage-detecting platform 'Downdetector,' a significant portion of Snapchat's user base, estimated at around 80 percent, encountered problems with the application during the outage.

Additionally, approximately 15 percent of users faced issues with uploading content, while 4 percent reported problems with accessing the website.

In response to the outage, social media users took to various platforms to share their thoughts, memes, and trolls, mocking the platform's technical difficulties.

One user humorously speculated, "Yesterday, Snapchat fired many of their employees. Today, Snapchat is down. The reason behind that could be a fired employee pushed the wrong code into production."