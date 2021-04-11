हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google Pixel 5a

Google Pixel 5a 5G to be unveiled this year: Check features and price

The Pixel 4a 5G, which bears major similarities to the Pixel 5a 5G including Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip that`s in such short supply right now, was released in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, UK, and the US, according to Google's device availability page.

Google Pixel 5a 5G to be unveiled this year: Check features and price

Google Pixel 5a 5G will finally be released later this year after getting cancelled following the global chip shortage, the company said the upcoming smartphone will be released in the US and Japan.

According to two sources familiar with the matter, Android Central came to believe that the Google Pixel 5a 5G was cancelled in its entirety.

Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. It will be available later this year in the US and Japan and announced in line with when last year`s a-series phone was introduced, a Google spokesperson said.

The upcoming mid-range smartphone was expected to be launched at this year`s Google I/O developer conference alongside the rumored Pixel Buds A.

According to Android Central, the Google Pixel 5a 5G is set to be one of this year's best cheap Android phones.

However, the report said that Google`s engineers will continue to focus on the Google Pixel 4a 5G for software testing, and it will likely be the focus of much of Google's global mid-range smartphone sales, where it will continue to be sold in markets that won`t stock the Pixel 5a 5G.

The Pixel 4a 5G, which bears major similarities to the Pixel 5a 5G including Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip that`s in such short supply right now, was released in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, UK, and the US, according to Google's device availability page.

The global chip shortage has been causing problems for smartphone manufacturers beyond Google, too, with reports that it has been affecting Samsung`s smartphone production as well.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Google Pixel 5aGoogle Pixel phonesGoogle Pixel 5a 5GGoogle Pixel launch
Next
Story

After Facebook and LinkedIn, Clubhouse suffers data leak of 1.3 million users

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Delhi: Massive fire in furniture market of Shastri Park