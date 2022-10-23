Google removes THESE apps from Play Store for THIS reason

New Delhi: According to reports, Google has banned 16 apps from the Play Store that were using a lot of data and draining batteries quickly on Android devices. The security company that discovered these issues claims that the removed programmes were engaging in ad fraud by secretly rerouting to websites where they would click on advertisements while posing as legitimate users.

The security company claims that the apps had 20 million downloads before they were taken down from the store.

According to Ars Technica, Google banned 16 McAfee-detected apps from the Play Store. According to McAfee, the removed software belongs to the category of "utility" apps, which typically carry out simple tasks like enabling users to scan a QR code and access the associated website, turning on the device's flashlight, or as simple as a currency converter or a calculator.

McAfee found that when these apps were activated, they would automatically download code, receive alerts to browse websites without the user's knowledge, and click on links and advertisements. Because it would artificially enhance the interaction on these ads while pretending to be a real user, this would be an instance of advertising fraud.

The removed apps had libraries like "com.liveposting" and "com.click.cas," which enabled users to click on links and advertisements without their knowledge, ultimately increasing battery depletion and network use. This discovery was made by a security firm in California.

The 16 utility apps have been taken off Google's Play Store. Here is the list of such apps:

Instagram Profile Downloader

High-Speed Camera

Quick Note

Smart Task Manager

Currency Converter

Flashlight+

com.smh.memocalendar

8K-Dictionary

BusanBus

Joycode

EzDica



Ez Notes

com.candlencom.flashlite

com.doubleline.calcul

com.dev.imagevault Flashlight+