Government Clarifies: No Import Restrictions On Desktop Computers Under Tariff Head 8471

New Delhi: The government has made it clear that there are no restrictions on importing certain IT hardware, like desktop computers. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), a division of the commerce ministry specified in a circular to customs authorities and the industry that only the import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers and servers is restricted, and their imports are permitted with a valid import authorization.

"The given import restriction does not apply to any other goods such as desktop computers, etc, under the tariff head 8471," it said.

In the language of international trade, each product is classified using an HSN (Harmonised System of Nomenclature) code, also known as tariff heads. This system aids in the organized categorization of goods worldwide. HS Code 8471 encompasses items associated with automatic data processing machines and units such as mouse, printers, scanners, and CD drives.

In August 2023, the government implemented limitations on specific IT hardware items. However, in October of the same year following concerns raised by both domestic and foreign companies, it adjusted the restrictions on the import of laptops and computers.Importers were then permitted to bring in these hardware shipments from abroad by simply obtaining authorization, provided they provided details regarding the quantity and value.

The goal of the new "import management system" is to oversee the arrival of laptops, tablets, and computers in the country without disrupting market availability or establishing a complicated licensing system. Importers can request multiple authorizations, and these authorizations will remain valid until September 30, 2024.

Regarding desktop computers, an official mentioned that some companies had informed the DGFT about customs not permitting desktop imports. In response to this, a clarification has been issued. In desktop computers, the CPU and monitor are distinct, while in all-in-one personal computers, the CPU is integrated.