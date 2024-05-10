New Delhi: 3AI Holding Limited, an AI investment company from Abu Dhabi and SML India have launched Hanooman which is a generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) platform. Hanooman supports 98 global languages including 12 Indian languages.

Hanooman, a generative artificial intelligence platform aims to reach 200 million users in the first year. It’s already available for download in India and accessible via the web and through a mobile app for android users on the Play Store. An iOS version will be coming soon to the App Store. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: iPad Air 6th Gen (2024) vs iPad Air 5th Gen (2022); Is the Rs 5,000 Increment Worth It?)

It has been designed to support 12 Indian languages. These languages include Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Sindhi. "Through our strategic partnership with SML India, we strive to cater to a diverse spectrum of users, making AI inclusive and available to everyone, regardless of their ethnicity or location," Arjun Prasad, MD of 3AI Holding, said in a statement. (Also Read: Motorola Launches Moto Buds And Moto Buds+ Earbuds In India: Check Price, Offers, Specs And More)

"With its launch, we aim to impact the lives of 200 million users within the first year alone," said Vishnu Vardhan, Co-Founder & CEO, SML India. "About 80 per cent of Indians can’t use English, hence, Hanooman’s capabilities to support Indian languages will bring GenAI to the reach of everyone in India and open massive opportunities for companies and startups bringing Gen AI products to the market," he added.

As part of the launch, SML India announced its partnership with leading technology stalwarts and innovators like HP, NASSCOM, and Yotta. Through the partnership, Yotta will provide GPU cloud infrastructure to bolster SML India’s operations.

Additionally, its partnership with NASSCOM is aimed at several initiatives, like supporting AI startups, fostering fintech innovation, engaging with 3,000 colleges, and participating in research programmes. (With IANS Inputs)