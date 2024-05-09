Motorola Launches Moto Buds And Moto Buds+ Earbuds In India: Check Price, Offers, Specs And More

New Delhi: Motorola has launched its Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ earbuds in India. Previously, these earbuds were available in Europe and other countries but now they've finally arrived in India, offering high-quality sound, advanced audio features, and noise reduction technology. Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ are certified by Bose and feature the branding "Sound by Bose."

Moto Buds: Price and Offers

The Moto Buds have been launched in India for Rs 4,999 with an instant Rs 1,000 discount for buyers using ICICI Bank credit cards. (Also Read: TCS Employee Flags Violation Of Whistleblower Policy After Suspension Over Security Issue)

Moto Buds: Colours

The earbuds are available in three colour variants: Coral Peach, Glacier Blue, and Starlight Blue. (Also Read: Zomato Introduces ‘Photo Cakes’ Custom Cake Delivery Ahead Of Mother's Day)

Moto Buds Specs:

The Moto Buds have 12.4 mm dynamic drivers and offer up to 50dB of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). It comes with three modes: Transparency, Adaptive, and Noise Cancellation. With "Sound by Bose" branding and Dolby Atmos support they deliver high-quality audio. These earbuds have triple built-in mics with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clearer calls. The battery provides up to 42 hours of playtime and a quick 10-minute charge offers 2 hours of listening time.

Moto Buds+ : Price and Offers

Moto Buds+ have been launched in India at a price of Rs 9,999. Customers using ICICI Bank credit cards can avail discounts of Rs 2,000.

Moto Buds+: Colours

The Moto Buds+ come in two color options: Beach Sand and Forest Grey.

Moto Buds+ Specs:

The Moto Buds+ feature 11mm dual dynamic drivers with a 6mm tweeter for improved audio quality. It supports up to 46dB of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Similar to Moto Buds, it comes up with three noise cancellation modes: Transparency, Adaptive, and Noise Cancellation. The Buds+ have a Dolby Head Tracking feature which adjusts audio based on head movement. Both models include triple built-in microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clearer calls. The Moto Buds+ offer up to 38 hours of battery life.

Moto Buds & Moto Buds+ Availability

The Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ will go on sale on Flipkart starting May 15, 2024, at 12 PM.