Happy Holi 2023: Check How To Send WhatsApp Wishes, Stickers, Gifs To Celebrate Festival Of Colours

New Delhi: Technology allows us to share wishes and emotions on the festivals to loved ones despite not being available physically to them. India’s popular communication tool WhatsApp provides several creative and interesting ways to send the wishes of Holika Dahan and Holi in the form of stickers, Texts, and Gifs. You can also share these amazing wishes on other social media apps like Instagram, Telegram, Facebook, and many more. Indians are celebrating Holika Dahan today (March 7) in the country and Holi will be celebrated tomorrow (March 8) across the country.

Don’t have an idea on how to send interesting wishes in Gifs and Stickers, check out this step-by-step guide to send Happy Holi wishes.

How to Send Happy Holi WhatsApp Stickers:

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp and open the chat of the person or group whom you want to send the wishes.

Step 2: Choose the Smiley option in the chatbox.

Step 3: Then pick the sticker option, the third one in the catalogue at the bottom.

Step 4: It shows you some options. However, you can also add more by tapping on “+” icon.

Step 5: It will also allow you to add from third party apps from Google/Apple Store.

Step 6: Search stickers on Happy Holi and add to WhatsApp.

Step 7: Now, you have a bunch of stickers related to Holi to send your loved ones, colleagues, and whomever you want.

How to Send Happy Holi WhatsApp Gifs:

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp and pick the chat of the person whom you want to send.

Step 2: Tab on Smiley option and go to Gifs catalogue.

Step 3: Choose from various options and send by clicking on it.

Happy Holi 2023 Wish Templates:

Send wishes on Holi 2023.