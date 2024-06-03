Honor Magic V Flip Foldable Smartphone Official Launch Date Confirmed; Check Expected Specs And Colours

New Delhi: HONOR has officially confirmed the launch date of the Magic V Flip foldable smartphone in China via a poster on Weibo. The smartphone brand also confirmed the colour options and design. The HONOR Magic V Flip will be unveiled in China on June 13th at 7:30 PM.

However, there is no official information about the Honor Magic V Flip’s arrival in the Indian market. The smartphone is expected to come in three storage configurations 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 12GB+1TB options.

Honor Magic V Flip Colour Options And Display:

The Honor Magic V Flip foldable smartphone will be offered in Champagne Pink, Camilla White, and Iris Black colour options. On the design front, the Honor Magic V Flip will feature a large cover display with thin bezels, as per the company. (Also Read: Realme GT 6 India Launch Date Officially Confirmed, Set To Debut With AI Features; Check Expected Specs)

The primary and secondary camera cutouts are positioned in the lower half. On the right edge of the smartphone, you will find the volume and power keys. Meanwhile, the botton edge of the smartphone houses a speaker grille, a SIM slot, and a USB-C port.

Honor Magic V Flip Specifications (Expected):

The smartphone is expected to be loaded with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery and 66W fast charging technology. The batter may be bigger than the 4,300mAh battery with 44W SUPERVOOC fast charging support on the Find N3 Flip. Moreover, the 4,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging of the Phantom V Flip smartphone. (Also Read: Samsung Rolls Out Offers On Its Big TVs To Enhance User Experience During T20 World Cup)

It is important to note that if the Honor Magic V Flip foldable smartphone goes official in India then it will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Tecno Phantom V Flip, OPPO Find N3 Flip and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, among others.