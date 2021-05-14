How lucky! Mumbai man orders mouthwash from Amazon, gets Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 smartphone instead

Anything is possible on the internet today as our lives have become so dependent that we even order essentials like toothbrushes from ecommerce platforms in a jiffy.

In a very surprising incident, a Mumbai-based man, Lokesh Daga had ordered a mouthwash from Amazon, and to his utter shock, he received a Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 smartphone which costs around Rs 12,500 instead.

While tagging Amazon and Redmi India, he took to Twitter to reveal about this. He wrote, “Since (mouthwash) was… a consumable product, returns are restricted and are unable to request a return via the app,” he added. He had ordered four mouth washes worth Rs 396 from Amazon.

In another tweet, he added that upon unboxing the package, he found an invoice that was addressed to a different person located in Telangana. He wrote, ”However on opening the package I can see that the packaging label was mine but the invoice was of somebody else’s. I have emailed you as well to get the product delivered to the right person.”

There are so many similar incidents that have happened in the past and the recent one was that a UK woman received a broken tile instead of an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max which she had ordered.

