हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

How lucky! Mumbai man orders mouthwash from Amazon, gets Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 smartphone instead

In a very surprising incident, A Mumbai-based man, Lokesh Daga had ordered a mouthwash from Amazon, and to his utter shock, he received a Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 smartphone which costs around Rs 12,500 instead. While tagging Amazon and Redmi India, he took to Twitter to reveal about this. 

How lucky! Mumbai man orders mouthwash from Amazon, gets Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 smartphone instead

Anything is possible on the internet today as our lives have become so dependent that we even order essentials like toothbrushes from ecommerce platforms in a jiffy. 

In a very surprising incident, a Mumbai-based man, Lokesh Daga had ordered a mouthwash from Amazon, and to his utter shock, he received a Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 smartphone which costs around Rs 12,500 instead.

While tagging Amazon and Redmi India, he took to Twitter to reveal about this. He wrote, “Since (mouthwash) was… a consumable product, returns are restricted and are unable to request a return via the app,” he added. He had ordered four mouth washes worth Rs 396 from Amazon.

In another tweet, he added that upon unboxing the package, he found an invoice that was addressed to a different person located in Telangana. He wrote, ”However on opening the package I can see that the packaging label was mine but the invoice was of somebody else’s. I have emailed you as well to get the product delivered to the right person.”

There are so many similar incidents that have happened in the past and the recent one was that a UK woman received a broken tile instead of an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max which she had ordered.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10mouth washAmazonRedmi IndiaLokesh Daga
Next
Story

Apple may launch AirPods 3, Apple Music HiFi on May 18

Must Watch

PT12M39S

Answer to every question related to Sputnik-V Vaccine against Coronavirus