How to download PUBG Mobile 1.1 Vietnamese version using APK, OBB

New Delhi: Mobile gaming enthusiasts eagerly waiting for PUBG Corporation to make India come back, can for the time being make do with the PUBG Mobile 1.1 Vietnamese version.

The Vietnamese version, published by VNG Games publishing, is available in Google Play Store and App Store in the country, however users from other regions can download it using the APK and OBB files.

You can follow these steps to download PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile 1.1 Vietnamese version using APK, OBB files

Click this link for APK Files

Download the zip file.

Extract the zip file.

Install the APK file, but don't open it.

Now opy the ‘com.vng.pubgmobile’ folder to Android/OBB.

Once you have copied the files, you can sart using PUBG Mobile Vietnamese version.

Meanwhile, Indian PUBG fans have some more sweeter news in the offing. As per reports in the media, the PUBG Mobile will make a smashing India rentry along with a whopping prize pool of Rs 6 crore.

Media reports said that PUBG Mobile India's new version will have Rs 6 crore prize pool with minimum salary ranging from 40,000 to Rs 2 Lakh for tier 1 teams.

The information was provided by PUBG Mobile Pro TSM-Entity Ghatak, though can't be labelled as a legit source.

6 crores first prize for pubg tournament! Surprised?! Min salary 40k-2L for tier 1 teams to huge prizepools which increases every season. “ESPORTS” the beginning of a new era. This is the perfect time to try your hand in esports #GamersUnite — Abhijeet Andhare (@TSMentGHATAK) November 20, 2020

Though PUBG Corp had officially confirmed that it is re-entering India market with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game, the company had not specified any date. A lot of rumours had flooded the online platforms that the new game could be launched this month. However, there seems to be no official confirmation yet on the date of launch of the new game. Till the time of writing this news piece, there has been no official word.

Interestingly, the APK version of PUBG Mobile India was released on Friday on the official website of the company for a couple of hours. The APK version was available for download but the gamers faced difficulties in downloading it. An APK version for some Android users was also released on Friday.

Without divulging the exact launch date of PUBG Mobile India, had in a teaser video released last week revealed that the comeback is going to be even more engaging.

PUBG specifically for the Indian market

PUBG has said that it is preparing to launch PUBG Mobile India, a new game created specifically for the Indian market. The Indian subsidiary will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, esports, and game development, PUBG Corp said. In addition to establishing a local office, the company will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service, it added. The company also revealed plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.

With its South Korean parent company Krafton, Inc., PUBG Corp also plans to make investments worth $100 million in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries, the company said. The immensely popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was among the 118 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September over national security concerns. To get the ban lifted, PUBG Corp made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India.

PUBG privacy

To assuage privacy and data security concerns, PUBG said it will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users' personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed. To build and foster a healthy gameplay environment, in-game content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs, it added.

Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. The company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.