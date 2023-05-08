How To Enable Bard In Your Google Workspace Account: A Step-By-Step Guide

New Delhi: Google has announced to expand the horizon of its Artificial bot (AI) Bard for workspace. The admins will be able to turn access to Bard on for their users in the Admin console under Apps > Additional Google Services > Early Access Apps.

Google unveiled Bard in January, 2023 to compete against OpenAI ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing. It was earlier opened only a limited number of users.

Workspace Admin Will Have The Option

Google announced rolling out Bard integration option with Workspace from May 5, 2023.

“The admin control to enable or disable access to Bard will be available for all Google Workspace customers, even if Bard isn’t available in your country yet. That means that even if Early Access Apps are turned on for your organization, users located in countries in which Bard is not available will not be able to access the service,” Google blog wrote.

How To Start the Feature

This feature will be off by default and can be enabled at domain, OU, or group level.

Here’s step-by-step guide to on the setting:

Step 1: Sign in to your Google Admin console (Sign in using an administrator account).

Step 2: In the Admin console, go to Menu – Apps > Additional Google Services

Step 3: Click Early Access Apps.

Step 4: Click Service status.

Step 5: To turn a service on or off for everyone in your organization, click On for everyone or Off for everyone, and then click Save.

Step 6: (Optional) To turn a service on or off for an organizational unit:

At the left, select the organizational unit.

To change the Service status, select On or Off.

Choose one:

If the Service status is set to Inherited and you want to keep the updated setting, even if the parent setting changes, click Override.

If the Service status is set to Overridden, either click Inherit to revert to the same setting as its parent, or click Save to keep the new setting, even if the parent setting changes.

Step 7: To turn on a service for a set of users across or within organizational units, select an access group. For details, go to turn on a service for a group.