How To Identify Fake Vs Real Images Shared On WhatsApp? New Feature Rolling Out

WhatsApp New Feature: In today’s digital age, identifying the authenticity of images shared on WhatsApp is crucial to avoid misinformation. With manipulated and fake photos circulating widely, users need tools and techniques to verify images.

Now, the Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature which allow users to verify the authenticity of images shared via chat messages online, similar to Google Lens reportedly.

The much anticipated 'Search Images on Web' feature will help battle the proliferation of misinformation and misleading content. This new WhatsApp feature, currently available in the beta version, is designed to help users verify the authenticity and origin of images shared on the platform.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the feature is now accessible in build 2.24.23.13 for beta testers on the Google Play Store. It integrates with Google Search, allowing users to easily check the authenticity and source of images.

How To Identify Fake Vs Real Images Shared On WhatsApp? (Beta Users)

Step 1: Download the image you want to search for in the app or website.

Step 2: Tap on the three-dot menu located at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Select the "search on web" option from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: This action will send the image to Google Search, allowing you to see similar images and additional context.

Adding further, WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, assures users that these images will remain confidential and is not shared with Meta or any other platform besides Google. It is expected to arrive on a stable version in the coming weeks. However, it remains to be seen if the functionality will also be available for iOS users.

Meanwhile, the WhatsApp has rolled out a feature called 'Custom Lists,' allowing users to prioritize and manage various types of communication. The 'Custom Lists' feature enhances organization, creates a clutter-free experience, and enables quick access.