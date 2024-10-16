Google Rolls Out Android 15 For Pixel Devices: Check Features, Compatible Phones, And How To Install

Android 15 Features: Google has officially rolled out the latest version of its mobile operating system Android 15 for Pixel phones and tablets. The update began rolling out to Pixel phones from the Pixel 6 series and newer. Notably, the latest operating system (OS) was globally released on September 3.

Moreover, Google has announced a range of upgrades and new features that will be coming to its Pixel devices, including its phones, smartwatches, earbuds, and tablets, apart from the rollout of Android 15. Apart from this, the tech giant has also announced a list of new features coming to Pixels as part of the October Pixel Drop.

With the latest Android 15 upgrade, the pixel devices come with a design changes, a new theft detection lock, private space, and more. Furthermore, Android 15 also includes exclusive functionality for foldable smartphones and devices along with improvements for the camera and authentication. (Also Read: Apple iPad Mini Launched In India With A17 Pro Chip And Apple Intelligence, Starting At Rs 49,900; Check Specs, Availability)

Android 15 Features:

-The Anti-Theft Detection Lock feature automatically locks the phone if it detects suspicious activity, such as the removal of the SIM card.

-The Predictive Back Gesture provides users with a preview of the screen or app they will return to when using the back gesture, reducing navigation confusion.

-Android 15 improves multitasking by allowing users to pin apps or app pairs in the taskbar, enhancing app management on foldable screens.

-Camera upgrades include Low Light Boost and in-app controls that improve photography, especially in challenging lighting conditions.

-Satellite Connectivity will be available on eligible devices, allowing users to send emergency messages via satellite in situations where traditional networks are unavailable.

October Pixel Drop- What's New

-Users can now use Gemini to find specific screenshots within the Pixel Screenshots app through the AI assistant interface.

-Devices can automatically detect when the camera is being used underwater and enable an Underwater Photography mode for enhanced performance.

-Night Sight integration allows Pixel smartphone users to take low-light pictures directly within the Instagram app.

-The Audio Magic Eraser feature reduces distracting sounds in your videos.

How To Install Android 15 On Google Pixel Devices

Step 1: Go to the Settings app on your eligible Pixel device and select the System menu.

Step 2: Within the System menu, scroll down and select Software updates.

Step 3: Select the System update option and tap on Check for update at the bottom right of the screen.

Step 4: If the Android 15 update is available, tap on the Download and Install option and follow the instructions.

Step 5: Your Pixel may restart automatically to install the update.

Android 15: Compatible Google Pixel Phones

The Pixel smartphone lineup offers a diverse range of models designed to meet various user preferences and needs. It includes the Google Pixel 6, Google 6 Pro, and Google 6a, followed by the Google Pixel 7 series and the innovative Pixel Fold. (Also Read: Why Meta-owned WhatsApp Bans Over 80 Lakh Indian Accounts?; Find Out Reason Here)

Adding further, the lineup features the Pixel Tablet for versatile usage. The latest Pixel 8 series continues this trend, providing enhanced performance, cutting-edge camera technology, and unique designs, making the Pixel range an appealing choice for smartphone enthusiasts.