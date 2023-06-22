topStoriesenglish2625550
NewsTechnology
HP

HP Launches New Line-Up Of Gaming Laptops In India

The new portfolio comes equipped with the advanced OMEN Tempest Cooling feature that ensures intense cooling even during top titles gameplay and multi-applications workload.

Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 08:34 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

HP Launches New Line-Up Of Gaming Laptops In India

New Delhi: PC and printer major HP on Thursday launched its latest line-up of OMEN & Victus gaming laptops to provide the best-in-class gaming experience for all types of gamers in India. The new range includes the OMEN Transcend 16, OMEN 16, and Victus 16 laptops, priced at Rs 1,59,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 59,999, respectively.

"HP is enhancing and expanding a world-class ecosystem of hardware and software with its new portfolio, designed to empower gamers and deliver the best experiences whether they're gaming, creating, or connecting," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India, said in a statement. (Also Read: Airport Lounges Are Like ‘Free Meal Scheme Canteens’: Ashneer Grover)

The new portfolio comes equipped with the advanced OMEN Tempest Cooling feature that ensures intense cooling even during top titles gameplay and multi-applications workload. (Also Read: Who is Chinu Kala? She Ran Away From Home At 15 With Only Rs 300 In Pocket, Built A Rs 100 Crore Company)

The OMEN Transcend 16 laptop weighs around 2.1 kg and comes equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX mobile processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs for power-packed performance.

The OMEN 16 comes powered with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPUs with up to 32 GB of RAM, while the new Victus 16 laptop comes with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs.

Along with the new line-up of gaming laptops, the company also launched the all-new HyperX 27-inch QHD gaming monitor for an immersive gaming experience at a starting price of Rs 30,990.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'