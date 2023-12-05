HTech Announces Rs. 3,000 Discount On Honor 90 5G During Year-End Sale

New Delhi: HTech has announced its year-end offer 'Honor Days' on its Honor 90 5G smartphone. The offers includes various discounts and incentives designed to make the device more accessible to consumers during the year-end festivities.

As part of the Honor Days, customers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on the Honor 90 5G. Additionally, ICICI Bank cardholders have the opportunity to receive an extra discount of Rs. 3,000. To further ease the purchasing process, a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months is also being offered. The discounted prices for the Honor 90 5G are Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs. 33,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

The Honor 90 features 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone flaunts a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. which also doubles as the macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera. It provides 4K recording on a multi-camera, allowing users to transition between the main, ultrawide, and front cameras without stopping the 4K recording.

Running on Android 13-based Honor MagicOS 7.1, the Honor 90 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and claims to deliver a flagship-level performance. The handset is powered by a 5000mAh battery that vouches for long extended hours of usage.