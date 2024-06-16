Infinix Note 40 5G Launch Date Officially Announced In India; Check Expected Specs, Price

New Delhi: Infinix has announced the official launch date of the Infinix Note 40 5G smartphone in India after the successfully launch of the Infinix Note 40 Pro and Note 40 Pro+ smartphones in the country.

The company has announced that the Infinix Note 40 5G will arrive next week On June 21 in the country. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be offered in Obsidian Black and Titan Gold colour options.

Notably, the Infinix Note 40 5G is already available for sale in the Philippines and a similar version is expected to debut in India. The company has confirmed that the Infinix Note 40 5G will feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone also supports wireless charging on the device. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G Vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion; Which Phone Should You Buy Under Rs 30,000?)

Infinix Note 40 5G Price (Expected)

The Infinix Note 40 has been launched in the Philippines at a price of PHP 13,999, which is approximately Rs 20,000. It's important to note that this is the price for the Philippines. However, there is no guarantee that Infinix will launch the Note 40 at the same price in India.

Infinix Note 40 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Infinix Note 40 5G may support a 6.3-inch display with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, peak brightness of 1300 nits and 2160Hz PWM dimming. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor based on 6nm process based on the 6nm process and is paired with the IMG BXM-8-256 GPU.

It can be paired with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU. The device is likely to offer a peak brightness of 1300 nits, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming. In the camera department, the smartphone is rumoured to feature a triple camera setup at the back which includes a 108MP primary sensor with OIS, and dual 2MP sensors. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP front-facing shooter on the front. (Also Read: Realme Buds Air 6 Pro TWS Earbuds India Launch Date Officially Announced In India; Check Expected Specs, Price)

Adding further, the Infinix Note 40 5G smartphone is expected to come with a sound system developed in partnership with JBL which promises immersive audio, 360-degree symmetrical sound, and boosted bass, similar to the ones in the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G.

The IP53-rated phone could run on XOS 14 based on Android 14.